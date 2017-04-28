One Day in June, Margaretta Days Festival

Imagine a beautiful sunny morning in a small part of the country that remains true to its history and celebrates it every single year. It is June, and the sky is blue and the trees are green.

After an early morning breakfast at the American Legion, a small procession makes its way to the courthouse. The procession is one of school children and dignitaries representing branches of service, government, and other organizations all having served each other and a country grateful for who they were yesterday and are today.

Now all gathered under the colors of red, white and blue, a wreath is placed at a monument commemorating a fight fought many years ago. It was a fight between townspeople and soldiers and has since become known as the very first naval battle of the American Revolution.

Afterwards, a parade of pomp and circumstance begins as people gather and proceed to a hill in the distance. Walking together are the sons and daughters of the American Revolution, and in these roles represent those that fought and died for a young country. Native American tribal leaders, state and local dignitaries, costumed actors of patriots, citizens and children aboard replicas of ships join the ranks. It is a procession accompanied by flags, musket shot, drums and fife that fill the air with patriotism.

Up College Hill to the welcoming green commons the group joins others already here making merry with food, costume and age-old events. The host of this party is an institution of learning and a major hub of community activity promoting spirit in a place everyday, but now focused solely on this day.

Imagine standing in the middle of a green field surrounded by the sights and sounds of the past. Treated to event after event where recognition is given and received for such things as battles fought and won, Native American friendships recognized, community covenants signed, games played, stories told, poems read, music played, crafts displayed, tools forged and history remembered.

Here you stand, in a celebration of a day, a time, and a place. A celebration in remembrance of a people committed to a principle, committed to each other and committed to God.

Imagine this happening every second Saturday in June, under a blue sky wrapped in patriotic colors, costume and above all else, story: the story of one day that allowed all others to follow here in Machias. It is a day of days, Margaretta Days Festival, and it will again be celebrated this year for the thirteenth time, on June the 10th, 2017.